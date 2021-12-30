Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 30

- The New Orleans Saints will practice on Thursday to prepare for their final regular-season home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Next week's game in Atlanta will be the final game of the regular season.
- An updated look at the NFC playoff picture following Monday's loss was posted Tuesday morning. See what needs to happen for the Saints to make the playoffs>>>
- The first injury report of the week was released Wednesday afternoon. Find out which four players were listed here>>>
- In case you missed it: Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved to a 3:25 pm start time at the Caesars Superdome.
- Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Roaf was the latest guest on the New Orleans Saints Podcast. You can find the full episode on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Dec 30, 2021
