Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 30

Saints look ahead to divisional matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Dec 30, 2021 at 09:06 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice on Thursday to prepare for their final regular-season home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Next week's game in Atlanta will be the final game of the regular season.
  2. An updated look at the NFC playoff picture following Monday's loss was posted Tuesday morning. See what needs to happen for the Saints to make the playoffs>>>
  3. The first injury report of the week was released Wednesday afternoon. Find out which four players were listed here>>>
  4. In case you missed it: Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved to a 3:25 pm start time at the Caesars Superdome.
  5. Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Roaf was the latest guest on the New Orleans Saints Podcast. You can find the full episode on NewOrleansSaints.com.

