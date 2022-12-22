Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 22

Saints look ahead to Saturday's game in Cleveland.

Dec 22, 2022 at 08:49 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice Thursday to prepare for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Following practice, interviews with players from the locker room will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com. Head coach Dennis Allen is also scheduled to speak to the media.
  2. A new edition of the Saints Practice Report will be posted Thursday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Team reporter Erin Summers will be breaking down all of the news from today's practice.
  3. The best fan photos from Sunday's win will be posted Thursday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for stats, highlights, games, and more! Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. The final injury report of the week will be posted Thursday on NewOrleansSaints.com.

Advertising