Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 18

Saints are off on Thursday and get ready for Preseason Week 2.

Aug 18, 2022 at 08:57 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed walk-through Thursday in preparation for their Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday night at Lambeau Field.
  2. Looking for ways to watch Friday's preseason game? Check out this weeks Ways to Watch. READ MORE>>>
  3. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon before Friday's matchup to get the best live stats feed of the game. Download information can be found here.
  4. Get prepared for Friday's preseason game by taking a look at the series matchup between the Saints and Packers. READ MORE>>>
  5. Following Friday's game, Saints Coach Dennis Allen and players will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, or the Saints YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter pages.

