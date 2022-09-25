- The New Orleans Saints (1-1) will take on the Carolina Panthers (0-2) at noon in Charlotte. You can watch the game on Fox-8, listen on WWL-870 or stream the game on NFL+. Click here for more information.
- The inactives for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. Several Saints starters were listed as questionable on Friday's Injury Report including quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Alvin Kamara and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. You will be able to find the inactives list here at 10:30.
- Get the latest information on the game at 11 a.m. by watching Sanderson Farms' Gameday Live on our website, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages. John DeShazier, Todd Graffagnini and Erin Summers will discuss everything you need to know about the Saints-Panthers game.
- Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with all of the stats and news from Sunday's game. Check out our newest app feature, the Highlight Hub, where you get to pick which highlights you get to watch throughout the game. Download the app here.
- Following the game head to our our website, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages to watch live press conferences from Coach Dennis Allen and key players.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 25
Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at noon on Fox-8
Sep 25, 2022 at 07:40 AM