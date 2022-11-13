Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Nov. 13

Saints will play Steelers at noon on Fox

Nov 13, 2022 at 08:22 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints (3-6) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) at noon on Fox-8. You can listen to the game on WWL-870. For all of the viewing and listening options click here.
  2. The inactives list for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. The Saints on Friday declared four starters out for the game. You will be able to find the full list here.
  3. Gameday Live presented by Sanderson Farms will stream at 11 a.m. Team reporters Erin Summers (in Pittsburgh) and John DeShazier (in New Orleans) will cover all of the main storylines of Sunday's game. You can watch here.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best stats feed of the game and to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the gam ends. Watch here to see live coverage of postgame press conferences with Coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Andy Dalton and others.

