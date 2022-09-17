Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Sept. 17

Saints gear up for Sunday's matchup.

Sep 17, 2022 at 07:06 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Saints, Hancock Whitney host 2022 Black & Gold Pep Rally at Audubon Gentilly

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
1 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
3 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
4 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
5 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
6 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
7 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
8 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
9 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
10 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
11 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
12 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
13 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
14 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
15 / 15

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold a walk-through Saturday as they finalize preparations for their Week 2 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome.
  2. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with injury reports, games, sweepstakes and more throughout the week as the team heads into Week 2. Download info can be found here.
  3. The final injury report of Week 2 was released. Friday. Check it out on to see who has been ruled out for Sunday.
  4. Sunday is game day! Be sure to review the Saints Know Before You Go so you can get into the arena smoothly.
  5. A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek was released Friday. This week's episode has special guests Kenny Mayne and Justin Evans. WATCH>>>

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 16

Saints hold practice Friday as they continue Week 2 preparations.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 15

Saints hold practice Thursday as they continue Week 2 preparations.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 14

Saints practice on Wednesday as they continue Week 2 preparations.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 13

Saints off on Tuesday as they continue Week 2 preparations.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 12

Saints practice on Monday to begin Week 2 preparations.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 11

Saints play the Falcons at noon on FOX.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Sept. 10

Saints gear up for Falcons week.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 9

Saints gear up for Falcons week.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 8

Saints gear up for Falcons week.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 7

Saints gear up for Falcons week.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 6

Saints gear up for Falcons week

Advertising