Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Sept. 17

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support at the Black & Gold pep rally at Audubon Gentilly on September 15, 2022 ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
1 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
2 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
3 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
4 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
5 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
6 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
7 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
8 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
9 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
10 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
11 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
12 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
13 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
14 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
15 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
This Ad will close in 3
- The New Orleans Saints will hold a walk-through Saturday as they finalize preparations for their Week 2 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with injury reports, games, sweepstakes and more throughout the week as the team heads into Week 2. Download info can be found here.
- The final injury report of Week 2 was released. Friday. Check it out on to see who has been ruled out for Sunday.
- Sunday is game day! Be sure to review the Saints Know Before You Go so you can get into the arena smoothly.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek was released Friday. This week's episode has special guests Kenny Mayne and Justin Evans. WATCH>>>