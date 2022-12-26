- The New Orleans Saints defeated the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, December 24. The Saints will practice Monday as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- A new edition of calls of the Game will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The best offensive photos from Saturday's win will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for stats, highlights, games, and more! Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
- An updated look at the playoff picture will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 26
Saints recap win in Cleveland on Saturday.
Dec 26, 2022 at 08:45 AM