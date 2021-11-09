Demario Davis named as Salute to Service Award nominee for New Orleans Saints 

In the NFL, November is a time to recognize and remember the honorable men and women who have fought or are currently fighting for our country. During Salute to Service month, the NFL makes it a point to recognize and thank all veterans and active-duty military members and their families for their contributions to our country.

The Salute to Service Award presented by USAA acknowledges the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support U.S. service members, veterans and their families.

As someone with an extensive family military history, New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis understands the importance that our military members have. His father, Steven Davis, spent 31 years with the U.S. Army, special forces and was also a six-time combat veteran. Demario Davis understands that children of active-duty military members often have parents that are away from home. Because of this, Davis often works with these children through his Devoted Dreamers Foundation, which teaches young men and women the life skills they need to be successful adults.