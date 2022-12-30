Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 30

Saints prepare for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

Dec 30, 2022 at 08:56 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice Friday as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Following practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media live. You can watch it on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints' YouTube page, or on the Saints' social media channels.
  2. A new edition of the Saints Practice Report will be posted Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Team reporter Erin Summers will break down all the news from the day.
  3. A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com. This episode's guest is Saints legend Marques Colston.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for stats, highlights, games, and more! Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. The final injury report of Week 17 will be posted Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com.

