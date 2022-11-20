Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Sunday, Nov. 20

- The New Orleans Saints (3-7) will play host to the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) at noon at the Caesars Superdome. You can watch the game on Fox-8 or listen to the game on WWL-870. For all of the viewing and listening options click here.
- The inactives list for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. The Saints on Friday declared seven players out for the game. You will be able to find the full list here.
- Gameday Live presented by Sanderson Farms will stream at 11 a.m. Team reporters Erin Summers and John DeShazier will cover all of the main storylines of Sunday's game. You can watch here.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access your tickets, parking pass and for the best stats feed of the game. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the gam ends. Watch here to see live coverage of postgame press conferences with Coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Andy Dalton and others.
The New Orleans Saints trail the all-time regular season series vs. the Los Angeles Rams 33-42-0 with the postseason rivalry knotted at 1-1.
