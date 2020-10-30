Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 8 at Bears

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Bears

Oct 30, 2020 at 12:09 PM
New Orleans Saints

SAINTS-BEARS GAME DETAILS:

In a battle of NFC powers, the Saints (4-2) will travel to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears (5-2) on Sunday for a 3:25 p.m. CT contest on FOX.

The Saints are coming off a 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday led by two touchdown passes, a one-yard rushing touchdown and a fourth quarter game-winning drive for the go-ahead field goal by QB Drew Brees﻿.

TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:

  • TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
    Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Mike Pereira (rules) and Erin Andrews (sideline)
  • Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
    Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
  • National Radio: Sports USA Radio
    Announcers: Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Doug Plank (color analyst)
  • Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
    Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

Photos: Game Action 1 | Saints-Bears Week 7 2019

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
1 / 81

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Mark Black/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
2 / 81

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Mark Black/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) is tackled by Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
3 / 81

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) is tackled by Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (50) plays against Chicago Bears running back Mike Davis (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
4 / 81

New Orleans Saints linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (50) plays against Chicago Bears running back Mike Davis (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears punter Pat O'Donnell (16) chases down the ball into the end zone after a blocked punt by the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The play resulted in a safety for the Saints. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
5 / 81

Chicago Bears punter Pat O'Donnell (16) chases down the ball into the end zone after a blocked punt by the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The play resulted in a safety for the Saints. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Mark Black/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
6 / 81

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Gallery-Saints-Bears-Game-Action-Week-7-2019-102019-13
7 / 81
TeBates/tebatesart@gmail.com
Gallery-Saints-Bears-Game-Action-Week-7-2019-102019-14
8 / 81
TeBates/tebatesart@gmail.com
Gallery-Saints-Bears-Game-Action-Week-7-2019-102019-11
9 / 81
Gallery-Saints-Bears-Game-Action-Week-7-2019-102019-10
10 / 81
Gallery-Saints-Bears-Game-Action-Week-7-2019-102019-12
11 / 81
TeBates/tebatesart@gmail.com
Gallery-Saints-Bears-Game-Action-Week-7-2019-102019-08
12 / 81
TeBates/tebatesart@gmail.com
New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) runs in for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
13 / 81

New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) runs in for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Gallery-Saints-Bears-Game-Action-Week-7-2019-102019-07
14 / 81
TeBates/tebatesart@gmail.com
Gallery-Saints-Bears-Game-Action-Week-7-2019-102019-09
15 / 81
Gallery-Saints-Bears-Game-Action-Week-7-2019-102019-16
16 / 81
TeBates/tebatesart@gmail.com
Gallery-Saints-Bears-Game-Action-Week-7-2019-102019-15
17 / 81
TeBates/tebatesart@gmail.com
New Orleans Saints fullback Zach Line (42) runs against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
18 / 81

New Orleans Saints fullback Zach Line (42) runs against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
19 / 81

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) kicks a field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
20 / 81

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) pitches to wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
21 / 81

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) pitches to wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New Orleans Saints huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
22 / 81

The New Orleans Saints huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Mark Black/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
23 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
24 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
25 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) is congratulated by holder Thomas Morstead during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
26 / 81

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) is congratulated by holder Thomas Morstead during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Mark Black/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
27 / 81

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) cuts in front of New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
28 / 81

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) cuts in front of New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Mark Black/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
29 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
30 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
31 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
32 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
33 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
34 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
35 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is chased by Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
36 / 81

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is chased by Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
37 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
38 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
39 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
40 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
41 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
42 / 81

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Mark Black/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) drops a pass in the end zone as he's hit by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
43 / 81

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) drops a pass in the end zone as he's hit by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) its tackled by Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
44 / 81

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) its tackled by Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
45 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
46 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
47 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
48 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
49 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
50 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
51 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
52 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
53 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
54 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
55 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
56 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
57 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
58 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
59 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
60 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
61 / 81

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) dives in for a touchdown between Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
62 / 81

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) dives in for a touchdown between Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) dives in for a touchdown between Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
63 / 81

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) dives in for a touchdown between Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) dives in for a touchdown between Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
64 / 81

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) dives in for a touchdown between Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
65 / 81

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
66 / 81

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
67 / 81

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker A.J. Klein (53) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
68 / 81

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker A.J. Klein (53) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates a sack with outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
69 / 81

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates a sack with outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates a sack with outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
70 / 81

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates a sack with outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) returns a punt for an apparent touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The play was negated by a holding call on the Saints. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
71 / 81

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) returns a punt for an apparent touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The play was negated by a holding call on the Saints. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) returns a punt for an apparent touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The play was negated by a holding call on the Saints. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
72 / 81

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) returns a punt for an apparent touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The play was negated by a holding call on the Saints. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
73 / 81

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
74 / 81

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
75 / 81

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) pressures Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
76 / 81

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) pressures Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
77 / 81

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
78 / 81

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
79 / 81

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
80 / 81

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
81 / 81

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints

