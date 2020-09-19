Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 2 at Raiders

SAINTS-RAIDERS GAME DETAILS:

The New Orleans Saints will kick off their 2020 prime time slate, the first of five nationally televised contests, when they go on the road for the debut of football in the desert, facing the Las Vegas Raiders in the opening of Allegiant Stadium at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020.

New Orleans is coming off a hard-fought 34-23 season opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that featured contributions from offense, defense and special teams. In their first contest since their relocation from Oakland, the Raiders weathered a contest with seven lead changes to defeat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 at Bank of America Stadium, on the strength of a late fourth quarter six-yard rushing touchdown by Silver and Black RB Josh Jacobs, the final of his three scoring rushes.

The all-time series between the Saints and the Raiders is tied 6-6-1, having been hosted at four different stadiums, the Allegiant Stadium christening scheduled to be the fifth facility. This will be the third time the Saints and Raiders face off on Monday night football, with the two clubs having split two meetings at the Superdome, the last a 27-0 Saints win in 1991.

TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations: