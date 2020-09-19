Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 2 at Raiders

SAINTS-RAIDERS GAME DETAILS:
The New Orleans Saints will kick off their 2020 prime time slate, the first of five nationally televised contests, when they go on the road for the debut of football in the desert, facing the Las Vegas Raiders in the opening of Allegiant Stadium at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020.
New Orleans is coming off a hard-fought 34-23 season opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that featured contributions from offense, defense and special teams. In their first contest since their relocation from Oakland, the Raiders weathered a contest with seven lead changes to defeat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 at Bank of America Stadium, on the strength of a late fourth quarter six-yard rushing touchdown by Silver and Black RB Josh Jacobs, the final of his three scoring rushes.
The all-time series between the Saints and the Raiders is tied 6-6-1, having been hosted at four different stadiums, the Allegiant Stadium christening scheduled to be the fifth facility. This will be the third time the Saints and Raiders face off on Monday night football, with the two clubs having split two meetings at the Superdome, the last a 27-0 Saints win in 1991.
TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
- TV: ESPN/ABC (WGNO-ABC 26 locally)
Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts) and Lisa Salters (sideline)
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
- National radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color analyst)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
MOBILE GAME STREAMING
Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES
Fans can also catch replays of every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON A FREE TRIAL OF NFL GAME PASS
DOME AT HOME ON THE SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Can't be at the Dome? Bring Game Day home! Make the most of game day with Dome at Home, our new "second screen" app experience featuring exclusive live content, chats with Saints legends, a fun fan-vs.-fan halftime competition, the chance to win $1,000 EVERY week ... and much more. On game day, let's show the world that we can still get crunk from the couch. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP
50/50 RAFFLE:
This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from Sunday's raffle will benefit the Saints & Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund which will support Hurricane Laura relief efforts. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS