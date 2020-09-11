Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans season opener against Tampa Bay

Sep 11, 2020 at 08:05 AM
New Orleans Saints

SAINTS-BUCCANEERS GAME DETAILS:

To kick off the 2020 season, the New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home Sunday afternoon in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:25 p.m. CT. This week's matchup will be presented by Hancock-Whitney.

Two of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks will face off in a monumental divisional contest, with the stakes already high. Leading both franchises, Drew Brees and Tom Brady, signed by the Buccaneers in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, are ranked first and second respectively all-time in completions, passing yardage and touchdown passes.

The Saints and Buccaneers have met each other 56 times, with the Saints recording 35 wins and the Buccaneers winning 21. The Saints recorded their first season sweep since 2014 in 2019.

TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:

  • TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
    Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Mike Pereira (rules analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline)
  • Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
    Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), Steve Geller (sideline)
  • National radio: Compass Media Network
    Announcers: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), Chad Brown (color analyst)
  • Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
    Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst), Victor Quinonez (sideline).

MOBILE GAME STREAMING

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Fans can also catch replays of every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON A FREE TRIAL OF NFL GAME PASS

DOME AT HOME ON THE SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON:

Can't be at the Dome? Bring Game Day home! Make the most of game day with Dome at Home, our new "second screen" app experience featuring exclusive live content, chats with Saints legends, a fun fan-vs.-fan halftime competition, the chance to win $1,000 EVERY week ... and much more. On game day, let's show the world that we can still get crunk from the couch. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

50/50 RAFFLE:

This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from Sunday's raffle will benefit the LHSAA. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS

