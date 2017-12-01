Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report presented by Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute

Two Saints players ruled out, three questionable

Dec 01, 2017 at 07:20 AM

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FRIDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE

Out

TE Coby Fleener (concussion/DNP)
S Marcus Williams (groin/DNP)

Questionable

T Terron Armstead (thigh/shoulder/Limited)

CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle/Limited)

CB P.J. Williams (shoulder/DNP)

Limited Practice
T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow)
CB Ken Crawley (abdomen)
DE Trey Hendrickson (elbow)
G Larry Warford (shoulder)

Full

RB Trey Edmunds (shoulder)

CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT

Out

T John Theus (illness/DNP)

Questionable

LB Thomas Davis (hamstring/limited)
RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder/limited)
TE Greg Olsen (foot/DNP)
C Ryan Kalil (neck/limited)

LB Shaq Thompson (foot/limited)

Full

S Mike Adams (knee)
QB Cam Newton (right thumb/right shoulder)

WR Devin Funchess (toe)

DE Julius Peppers (rest)
CB Daryl Worley (foot)

