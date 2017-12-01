NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FRIDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Out
TE Coby Fleener (concussion/DNP)
S Marcus Williams (groin/DNP)
Questionable
T Terron Armstead (thigh/shoulder/Limited)
CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle/Limited)
CB P.J. Williams (shoulder/DNP)
Limited Practice
T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow)
CB Ken Crawley (abdomen)
DE Trey Hendrickson (elbow)
G Larry Warford (shoulder)
Full
RB Trey Edmunds (shoulder)
CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT
Out
T John Theus (illness/DNP)
Questionable
LB Thomas Davis (hamstring/limited)
RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder/limited)
TE Greg Olsen (foot/DNP)
C Ryan Kalil (neck/limited)
LB Shaq Thompson (foot/limited)
Full
S Mike Adams (knee)
QB Cam Newton (right thumb/right shoulder)
WR Devin Funchess (toe)
DE Julius Peppers (rest)
CB Daryl Worley (foot)