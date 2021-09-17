Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Kwon Alexander
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Groin
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DB
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hand
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DB
|P.J. Williams
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|DaQuan Jones
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|T
|Taylor Moton
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|S
|Juston Burris
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|FP
|S
|Sean Chandler
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|G
|Pat Elfein
|Hip
|LP
|FP
|FP
|G
|John Miller
|Illness
|LP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Shi Smith
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP