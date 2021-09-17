Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Five New Orleans players listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Panthers

Sep 17, 2021 at 03:56 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
LB Kwon Alexander Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
LB Chase Hansen Groin LP DNP DNP Out
C Erik McCoy Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
LB Pete Werner Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Knee LP DNP DNP Questionable
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Calf DNP DNP DNP Questionable
CB Marshon Lattimore Hand DNP LP LP Questionable
DB P.J. Williams Back DNP LP LP Questionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DT DaQuan Jones Groin LP LP LP
T Taylor Moton Groin LP LP
S Juston Burris Neck FP FP FP
S Sean Chandler Hamstring FP FP FP
G Pat Elfein Hip LP FP FP
G John Miller Illness LP FP FP
WR Shi Smith Shoulder FP FP FP

