Saints Draft 2020: Five things to know about Adam Trautman

With the 105th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints traded up to select TE
Five things to know about Adam Trautman, selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 105th pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
- Trautman was a high school quarterback at Elk Rapids High School in Michigan where he set every major school passing record and was named the Lake Michigan Conference Player of the Year as a senior.
- Trautman moved to tight end full-time during his redshirt freshman year at Dayton.
- In one game during his senior season in 2019, Trautman had six catches, 107 yards, and four receiving touchdowns against Jacksonville, which broke the Dayton record for receiving touchdowns in a single game.
- He finished his collegiate career with 171 receptions for 2,295 yards and 31 touchdowns.
- Trautman is listed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he had 32 5/8-inch arms and 9 1/2-inch hands. He ran a 4.8 40-yard dash and had a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump.