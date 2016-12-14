Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints at Cardinals: How to Watch Games Online, Broadcast Information

The Saints and Cardinals kickoff Sunday at 3:05 PM on FOX

Dec 14, 2016 at 05:00 AM

The New Orleans Saints will go on the road for the second-consecutive week to face the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT and the game will be regionally televised on FOX (WVUE-8 locally). The broadcast crew consists of Chris Myers (play-by-play), Ronde Barber (color analyst) and Jennifer Hale (sideline).

As always, Sunday's contest will also be broadcast locally on WWL Radio (870 AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic on the call. Fans can also listen nationally on Westwood One with Steve Raible and Brady Poppinga.

The Saints (5-8) will also have a live Spanish radio broadcast on WGSO-990. All Saints games will be called by Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (analysts).

For full broadcast listings on television and radio, CLICK HERE.

For Out-of-Market Fans that don't have NFL Network:
NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

Game Pass is available to fans as well as International Game Pass.

Fans will have the ability to:

  • Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)
  • Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)
  • Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
  • Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.
  • DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
  • Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
  • Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
  • Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. SIGN UP HERE

For International Game Pass, certain restrictions apply. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, CLICK HERE

