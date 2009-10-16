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Saints and Winn-Dixie Host Food Drive Before Saints & Giants Game

Oct 16, 2009 at 04:00 AM
saints-and-winn-dixie-host-food-drive-before-saints-giants-game-98442.jpg
    <span style="">                 <span style="">                         <span><span style="">WHAT:</span>               The New Orleans Saints and Winn-Dixie will officially conclude the 3rd  Annual Saints Food Drive with a stadium food drive outside the Superdome before the Saints vs. Giants game this Sunday, October 18, 2009

WHEN: Sunday, October 18, 2009 from 9:00 am until the end of the 1st quarter

WHERE: Drop off locations at Gate A ground level, Gate C bridge, or Gate A, E and G
entrances.

WHO: The food collected will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana.

ADDITIONAL INFO: - Food drive lasted approximately three weeks, from Sept. 29 through Oct. 18 with barrels at all 31 New Orleans-area Winn-Dixie stores

- Fans who donate to the food drive will receive a yellow, Winn-Dixie foam Saints wand, while supplies last.

            -Total will be announced before the Saints game in the Superdome Nov. 8th vs. the Carolina Panthers.

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