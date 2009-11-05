Saints and Panthers Tickets Third Most in Demand In NFL Week 9

<span style=""><span style="">NFL TICKET EXCHANGE BY TICKETMASTER RANKS CAROLINA PANTHERS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS #3 MOST IN-DEMAND MATCHUP ON WEEK 9 "NFL TICKET EXCHANGE BUZZ INDEX" </span></span>

The NFL Ticket Exchange Is the Official Ticket Exchange of the NFL & the Only Resale Marketplace Backed by Ticketmaster's Barcode Authentication Technology for Guaranteed Game Day Tickets





The undefeated New Orleans Saints (7-0) continued their winning ways against an upstart Atlanta team on Monday night, and will host the resurgent Carolina Panthers, who are fresh off of a defensive masterpiece that deflated the high-flying passing game of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Panthers/Saints matchup ranks #3 on the "NFL Ticket Exchange Buzz Index" for Week 9 according to the NFL Ticket Exchange by Ticketmaster.

In an important NFC South matchup, the Saints will look to hold onto an invincible record with a team that can win on the ground, in the air, or with its playmaking defense. The Panthers could continue a surge into playoff contention with a win, potentially moving their record to .500 and continuing a dramatic turnaround from their 0-3 start to the season.

WEEK 9 – TOP 5 MOST POPULAR NFL MATCHUPS BY DEMAND

*According to the "NFL Ticket Exchange Buzz Index"

Fans can access the NFL Ticket Exchange at NFL.com/ticketexchange or through direct links from NFL.com or Ticketmaster.com. Fans benefit from using the only NFL ticket resale marketplace with the exclusive ability to offer ticket barcode validation for most tickets, interactive seating maps allowing fans the ability to search for tickets by location, price, and number of tickets, and secure and anonymous transactions.

*The NFL Ticket Exchange "Buzz Index" utilizes a proprietary algorithm incorporating site traffic, ticket demand, sales volume and ticket revenue to calculate each game's popularity for the week.

Fans can reach dedicated customer service for the NFL Ticket Exchange by phone at 1-888-635-5944 and email at nflticketexchange@ticketmaster.com.

Top 3 Ticket Buying Tips From the NFL and Ticketmaster:

1. Only tickets purchased directly from your NFL team's ticket office, Ticketmaster or the NFL Ticket Exchange www.nfl.com/ticketexchange are barcode validated to give you guaranteed access into the game.

2. Check Ticketmaster, the NFL Ticket Exchange or your team's Ticket Office as new ticket inventory may become available.

3. A "buyers beware" for fans who choose to purchase tickets from third party online exchanges, auction sites, bulletin boards or individuals. Be cautious if purchasing e-tickets, or from sellers asking for payment via a cashier's check or money wires.