Saints and Bill Connections

<span style=""> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills Connections:</span>
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- Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams served as head coach of the Bills from 2001-03. During his tenure the Bills NFL defensive ranking climbed every season, culminating at second in the league in 2003.
- CB Jabari Greer played for the Bills from 2004-09. During his tenure in Buffalo, which started by being signed as an undrafted free agent, Greer appeared in 70 games with 26 starts and recorded 140 tackles (114 solo), two sacks, four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, 33 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 44 special teams stops, ascending into the starting lineup for the final 23 games of his career in upstate New York.
- Williams tutored Bills CB Drayton Florence in Jacksonville in 2008.
- S Pierson Prioleau, who played for the Bills from 2001-04, and Florence were teammates with the Jaguars last season. QB Drew Brees and Florence were teammates in San Diego from 2003-05…secondary coach Dennis Allen attended training camp with the Bills in 1996.
- DL Anthony Hargrove played for the Bills from 2006-07, appearing in 22 games and recorded 65 tackles (31 solo) and 2.5 sacks in part time duty on the defensive line.Assistant head coach/linebackers Joe Vitt, a Syracuse native, Bills defensive coordinator Perry Fewell and linebackers coach Matt Sheldon served on the same St. Louis coaching staff. Buffalo QB Ryan Fitzpatrick played for Vitt in St. Louis in 2005, starting three games for him when he served as interim head coach. Fitzpatrick and Hargrove were teammates with the Rams from 2005-06.
- WR Courtney Roby and Fitzpatrick were teammates in Cincinnati in 2007. Sheldon served as a Saints video assistant from 1996-97.
- Vitt tutored Bills LB Kawika Mitchell in Kansas City in 2003, where he played with LB Scott Fujita on the Chiefs linebacking corps for two seasons from 2003-04. TE Jeremy Shockey and Mitchell were teammates with the Super Bowl Champion New York Giants in 2007.
- DE Will Smith was a prep All-American selection at Proctor (Utica, N.Y.) High School. Smith and CB Malcolm Jenkins were college teammates of Buffalo S Donte Wittner and CB Ashton Youboty at Ohio State.
- Buffalo assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Bobby April is a New Orleans native who prepped at Chalmette High School, is a former letterman at Nicholls State, started his coaching career at Chalmette High, before serving on coaching staffs at the University of Southern Mississippi and Tulane University. April returned home in the professional ranks and served as the Saints special teams coach from 1996-1999. April tutored director of player programs and former special teams ace Fred McAfee in Pittsburgh in 1995, when that team advanced to the Super Bowl.
- Buffalo WR Josh Reed prepped at Rayne High School and starred at Louisiana State University from 1998-2001, where he won the Biletnikoff Award in 2001 as the nation's top wide receiver, where he was a college teammate of CB Randall Gay and WR Devery Henderson on the their 2001 SEC and Sugar Bowl Champion squad. Gay and Henderson later played with Buffalo DT Kyle Williams for the Tigers as members on the 2003 Sugar Bowl Champion and National Championship squad.
- Area scout Terry Wooden served as a college scout for the Bills from 2003-06 before coming to New Orleans and also starred at Syracuse University in the secondary from 1986-89, where he was named to the school's all-century team.
- QB Mark Brunell and Buffalo assistant offensive line coach Ray Brown were teammates in Washington from 2004-05. Brown and Williams served on the same staff in Washington in 2006.
- Bills tight ends coach Charlie Coiner coached special teams and wide receivers as well as serving as recruiting coordinator at Louisiana State in 1999.
- Offensive line/running game Aaron Kromer and Buffalo offensive quality control coach Nathaniel Hackett served on the same Tampa Bay coaching staff from 2006-07.
- Head coach Sean Payton and Bills running game coordinator/running backs coach Eric Studesville served on the same New York Giants coaching staff from 2001-02.
- Buffalo wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert served as wide receivers coach/recruiting coordinator at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette from 1999-2001 and as a graduate assistant at Louisiana State in 1994, where he was a three-year letterman for the Tigers.
- Bills RB Corey McIntyre and S Bryan Scott both played for the Saints in 2006. McIntyre appeared in four games with one reception for ten yards. Scott appeared in nine games and recorded nine tackles (eight solo), while finishing among team leaders with eight special teams stops.
- Buffalo T Demetrius Bell prepped at Summerfield (La.) High School and played at Northwestern State University.
- CB Leigh Torrence, Bills T Kirk Chambers and QB Trent Edwards were college teammates at Stanford.
- S Darren Sharper and Buffalo DT Spencer Johnson were teammates in Minnesota from 2005-07.
- LB Scott Shanle and Bills DE Chris Kelsay were college teammates at the University of Nebraska.
- Buffalo CB Terrence McGee was a four-year starter at Northwestern State from 1999-2002.
- FB Heath Evans and Bills OL Seth McKinney were teammates in Miami in 2005. TE Darnell Dinkins and McKinney were teammates in Cleveland from 2007-08.
- Buffalo TE Shawn Nelson prepped at East Ascension (Gonzales) High School and played at Southern Mississippi from 2005-08.
- LB Jonathan Vilma and Bills WR Roscoe Parrish were college teammates at the University of Miami (Fla.). Parrish was tutored with the Hurricanes by Saints' wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson.
- TE Dave Thomas and Buffalo T Jonathan Scott were teammates at the University of Texas and were both part of the Longhorns' Rose Bowl and 2005 Bowl Championship Series Title team.
- Prioleau, QB Mark Brunell, K John Carney, DE Bobby McCray and G Jamar Nesbit played with Bills DT Marcus Stroud in Jacksonville. Assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones worked with Stroud as a freshman and sophomore at the University of Georgia.
- DE Charles Grant and T Jon Stinchcomb both played with Stroud in Athens.
- DT Remi Ayodele and Buffalo WR Terrell Owens were teammates in Dallas from 2006-07. LS Jason Kyle and Owens were teammates in San Francisco in 2000.
- Coaching assistant Mike Cerullo served as a defensive graduate assistant at Syracuse from 2003-06.
- LB Robert Meachem/Jo-Lonn Dunbar.aspx">Jo-Lonn Dunbar prepped at Thomas J. Corcoran High School in Syracuse.