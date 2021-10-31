Safety Malcolm Jenkins constantly engaged on and off the field | 2021 Saints Week 8 program cover story

"I think what's established already and is with me is that I love football," said Jenkins. "I want to stay in the game in some capacity, what capacity is what I'm trying to work out. But all those other things I'm trying to get into, social justice work, business, investing, franchising, fashion, production companies, those other things are me exploring what are my other interests outside of football. And oftentimes, professional athletes, especially football players—having been playing since I was seven years old—the majority of our life's being racked up in football. At school we play football, we play at the highest level and it's a consuming, year-round thing (commitment). Oftentimes, we've never really had the time to explore the other interests that we have with other talent we have. The reason I'm doing a lot of things now is not because I'm preparing for retirement or setting things up when I'm done. That's important, but I'm really looking to show the next generation of athletes that you can develop yourself and your other interests and these businesses that benefit you and your family while you are still doing it, because that's when you have the most social capital, leverage and the highest platform, the most visibility. We as athletes need to—while we are developing on the court and field—we need to be pulling into ourselves in these moments, because these are the times every retired player looks back and wishes he had done more, wish they would have took a class and invested into themselves like they invest in their respective sports."