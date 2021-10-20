Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins becomes minority investor in Burnley Football Club

Veteran makes investment in Premier League club

Oct 20, 2021 at 07:00 AM
New Orleans Saints safety ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿ announced Wednesday, Oct. 20 that he is now a minority investor in the Premier League's Burnley Football Club. 

Jenkins' investment in the historic North West England-based football club comes as a stakeholder in ALK Capital which took over Burnley FC last December. The US investment group is led Alan Pace, former Real Salt Lake CEO.

The investment comes through Jenkins' holding company, MALCOLM INC and the newly created vertical DISRUPT SPORTS PARTNERS, which focuses on business ventures in sports and leagues.

Jenkins visited Burnley FC's historic Turf Moor stadium for the first time last week, before watching the team - known as the Clarets – take on Premier League champions Manchester City alongside club chairman Pace. 

"I'm excited to enter this new relationship, as Burnley FC is known for its tenacity, work ethic, good sportsmanship and efficient operational infrastructure," Jenkins said. "It's a great fit for me personally and my company to invest in the growth of the sport alongside a historic organization that aligns with our company values."

Burnley Football Club was founded in 1882 and is one of the most historic clubs in England as one of the 12 founding members of the Football League. The club has been crowned champions of England twice and won the FA Cup once. Under the Premier League's current longest serving manager Sean Dyche, the club has entered its sixth successive season in the top division and qualified for European competition in 2018. 

Burnley FC has played at Turf Moor since 1893 which makes it the second oldest continuously used ground in English football.

