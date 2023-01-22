Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Offensive tackles

Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst anchored the OT position in 2022, each starting 16 games

Jan 22, 2023 at 08:35 AM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints offensive tackles James Hurst, Ryan Ramczyk, Trevor Penning, and Landon Young in action throughout the 2022 season.

Saints offensive tackles 2022 season analysis:

In terms of continuity, the offensive tackle position might have been the most stable offensive line position for the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Ryan Ramczyk started 16 games at right tackle and James Hurst started 16 at left tackle. Landon Young started twice due to injuries, and rookie Trevor Penning came back from a foot injury to start the season finale and flash the traits that made him a first-round pick in 2022.

Best game for the Saints offensive tackles of 2022 season:

There was no better exhibition of imposition of will than New Orleans' 17-10 road victory over Cleveland, in sub-freezing temperatures. In that game, the Saints had 39 rushing attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and the offensive line simply mauled the Browns along the line of scrimmage as the game wore on. New Orleans ran for 74 yards and both touchdowns on 20 carries in the second half, when it had just six pass attempts.

Best quote from 2022 season:

"It's a personal accountability to yourself, to work hard to be invested in the game plan and play your best football. It's also an accountability to the team. You've got to play for the guy next to you, and you've got to play hard." – James Hurst.

Photos: Offensive Tackles | 2022 Saints Season Recap

New Orleans Saints
