Roman Harper inducted into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame 

Harper played for the Saints from 2006-2013 and in 2016

May 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM
New Orleans Saints legend and former safety Roman Harper was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 13.

Harper played for the Saints from 2006-2013 and then re-joined the Black and Gold in 2016 and was a vital role in the Saints Super Bowl victory during the 2009-2010 season. During his time with the Black and Gold, Harper had 556 solo tackles, 17 sacks, three fumble recoveries, seven interceptions (one for a touchdown), and 52 passes defended.

Harper also spent two years with the Carolina Panthers, adding an additional 85 solo tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and 15 passes defended.

In four seasons at the University of Alabama, Harper amassed 302 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and five interceptions. Harper was drafted in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft (43rd overall) by the Saints.

Harper was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, 2022.

