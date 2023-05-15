Roman Harper inducted into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame 

New Orleans Saints legend and former safety Roman Harper was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 13.

Harper played for the Saints from 2006-2013 and then re-joined the Black and Gold in 2016 and was a vital role in the Saints Super Bowl victory during the 2009-2010 season. During his time with the Black and Gold, Harper had 556 solo tackles, 17 sacks, three fumble recoveries, seven interceptions (one for a touchdown), and 52 passes defended.