Super Bowl stars Jahri Evans, Roman Harper inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

New Orleans radio broadcaster Marco Garcia, who started the team broadcasts in Spanish, received the Joe Gemelli Fleur di Lis award.

Harper was a second-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2006. The former safety played nine seasons for the Saints (2006-13, 2016). During that time, he had seven interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Harper defended 52 passes and recorded 38 tackles for loss, with 17 sacks.

Harper was part of five playoff teams and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2009 and 2010.

Evans played 11 seasons for the Saints (2006-16) after being drafted in 2006 as a fourth-round pick out of Bloomsburg. The former right guard was a unanimous selection for induction. He played on five playoffs teams and earned Pro Bowl honors for six straight seasons (2009-14).

"When I got drafted by the Saints in '06 I wanted to be the best player I could be, and I did that. I worked very hard to do that," Evans said. "We did some great things. We had a great general behind us in Drew Brees who broke a lot of records and made our job very easy up front."

Evans was named first team All-Pro in four straight seasons from 2009-12.

Harper and Evans will attend the Saints Fan Fest at Faubourg Brewery on Saturday and will be available for autographs and pictures from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Garcia started Saints broadcasts in Spanish in 1996 and continued as the Hispanic play-by-play voice of the franchise on radio from 1996-2019.

"I am proud about the job we did in 22 years. How much (the Spanish community) has become involved now, how interested, they want to know everything about the Saints," Garcia said. "That's something we accomplished. I'm honored to be here."