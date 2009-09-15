 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Roby Returns to New Orleans

Sep 15, 2009 at 10:00 AM
roby-returns-to-new-orleans-24c9f.jpg

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Tuesday that the club has agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Courtney Robyand waived tight end Buck Ortega.

Robyis a fourth-year veteran player who first signed with the Saints midway through the 2008 season and served as the team's primary kickoff returner for five games before landing on injured reserve. The 6-foot, 189-pound receiver from Indiana University averaged 24.8 yards on 19 kickoff returns for the Saints last season.

In 31 career regular-season games, Roby has caught 23 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown and averaged 23.2 yards on 46 kickoff returns. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice of the Tennessee Titans in 2005 and has also seen action for the Indianapolis Colts. The Indianapolis native played in three games for the Saints this preseason and averaged 21.8 yards on six kickoff returns along with one reception for eight yards.

Ortegafirst joined the Saints as a member of the practice squad late in the 2007 season. The 6-4, 250-pound tight end split the 2008 campaign between the practice squad and the active roster, and played in 12 games and caught one pass for three yards and made 11 tackles on special teams, including making one stop in kick coverage in Sunday's season-opener.

Loomis also announced a pair of practice squad transactions, stating that the Saints have signed tight end Tyler Lorenzenand released wide receiver Matt Simon.

Lorenzen (6-5, 229 pounds) is a former college quarterback at the University of Connecticut who transitioned to tight end after being signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent this spring. He caught one pass – a 20-yard touchdown – and recovered a fumble on special teams in preseason action with Jacksonville before being waived September 1.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints 2025 Season Recap | Game-by-Game

Dive into the New Orleans Saints' 2025 NFL season, featuring game-by-game recaps, highlights, photos, game notes, and key moments.

news

Game Notes: Atlanta Falcons 19, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2025 NFL Week 18

Cameron Jordan and Chase Young tallied 10+ sacks on the season, the first time since 2013 the Saints have two players with double-digit sacks.

news

New Orleans Saints fall short in season finale against Atlanta

"We're really proud of this group, the way they stuck together and battled each and every way"

news

2026 opponents set for New Orleans Saints

Saints matched up with other fourth-place division finishers

news

Halftime Update: Atlanta Falcons 10, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2025 NFL Week 18

Saints will get the ball to start the second half

news

Game Preview: Falcons vs. Saints | 2025 NFL Week 18

The New Orleans Saints visit the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 12 p.m. CT.

news

Falcons vs. Saints: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Games 1/4/2026

See all the ways to watch, live stream, and listen to the New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans game on Jan. 4 in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season

news

Game Notes: New Orleans Saints 34, Tennessee Titans 26 | 2025 NFL Week 17

Chris Olave's eight receptions secure his first 100-catch season, making him the second Saints receiver in franchise history to reach the milestone

news

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 34, Tennessee Titans 26 | 2025 NFL Week 17

Saints rally for dramatic victory behind Tyler Shough to push winning streak to four games

news

Halftime Update: Tennessee Titans 20, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2025 NFL Week 17

Saints will get the ball to start the second half

news

Titans vs. Saints: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Games 12/28/2025

See all the ways to watch, live stream, and listen to the New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans game on Dec. 28 in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season

news

Game Preview: Titans vs. Saints | 2025 NFL Week 17

The New Orleans Saints visit the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium for Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 12 p.m. CT.

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

Advertising