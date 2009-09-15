Roby Returns to New Orleans

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Tuesday that the club has agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Courtney Robyand waived tight end Buck Ortega.

Robyis a fourth-year veteran player who first signed with the Saints midway through the 2008 season and served as the team's primary kickoff returner for five games before landing on injured reserve. The 6-foot, 189-pound receiver from Indiana University averaged 24.8 yards on 19 kickoff returns for the Saints last season.

In 31 career regular-season games, Roby has caught 23 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown and averaged 23.2 yards on 46 kickoff returns. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice of the Tennessee Titans in 2005 and has also seen action for the Indianapolis Colts. The Indianapolis native played in three games for the Saints this preseason and averaged 21.8 yards on six kickoff returns along with one reception for eight yards.

Ortegafirst joined the Saints as a member of the practice squad late in the 2007 season. The 6-4, 250-pound tight end split the 2008 campaign between the practice squad and the active roster, and played in 12 games and caught one pass for three yards and made 11 tackles on special teams, including making one stop in kick coverage in Sunday's season-opener.

Loomis also announced a pair of practice squad transactions, stating that the Saints have signed tight end Tyler Lorenzenand released wide receiver Matt Simon.