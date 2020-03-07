Rewind: Saints podcasts presented by SeatGeek for March 2-6

CYNTHIA FRELUND
NFL Network's analytics expert Cynthia Frelund breaks down her 2020 Mock Draft 1.0 and reveals why she thinks Justin Jefferson would be a good fit with the Saints.
JANE SLATER
NFL Network's Jane Slater joins the show to talk about her time covering the combine, her reaction to Drew Brees announcing he's coming back, and her experience as host of Good Morning Football.
MARK PATTISON
New Orleans Saints Legend Mark Pattison, who played wide receiver for the Saints in 1987 and 1988, joins the show to discuss his upcoming journey of climbing Mount Everest and becoming the first NFL player to climb the seven summits.