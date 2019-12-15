Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Rewind: New Orleans Saints Podcasts for Week 15 

Super Bowl XLIV Champion joins the New Orleans Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Dec 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Recap the Saints Week 14 match-up with the 49ers, get some insight on the 6-7 Colts, and hear from Super Bowl XLIV Champion Jermon Bushrod on this week's New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek.

JERMON BUSHROD

Saints Super Bowl XLIV Champion Jermon Bushrod comes on ahead of the Saints ten year Super Bowl anniversary to talk about life in retirement, the performance of Terron Armstead, and who he's looking forward to seeing this weekend.

JOEL ERICKSON

Joel Erickson joins the show as a Colts reporter for the Indy Star. Joel spent several years covering the New Orleans Saints, but comes on to provide some insight on Indianapolis ahead of Monday night's showdown.

SEAN FAZENDE

Sean Fazende, sports reporter for Fox 8 New Orleans, joins the show to recap the Saints heavyweight game against the 49ers.

