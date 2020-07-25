Podcast Rewind: 4 New Orleans Saints Training Camp stories

Episode 1: Cal Western
Go back to July of 1967 as the first New Orleans Saints team ventures to Cal Western for their first training camp under the coaching of Tom Fears and ownership of John Mecom Jr. Hear how this team, despite an unsuccessful season, won the hearts of Saints fans, forever.
Episode 2: Dodgertown
The black and gold travel to Vero Beach, FL in 1974 in hopes of finding success on the shores of the Atlantic. Dodgertown became the training camp location for the Saints who were coming off of a 5-9 season. Listen as the people who were there describe all that went into Dodgertown, 1974.
Episode 3: La Crosse
In the third episode of the New Orleans Saints training camp series, the team travels to La Crosse, Wis. Jim Mora, Jim Finks, Bobby Hebert, and the Dome Patrol look to get more out of camp in the cooler climate of Wisconsin.
Episode 4: Millsaps College
The Saints traveled North following Hurricane Katrina to hold their 2006 training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. Under the leadership of Sean Payton, the Saints were ready to start a new chapter. It was the first Saints training camp for quarterback Drew Brees, running back Reggie Bush and many other players that formed the nucleus of the 2009 Super Bowl team.