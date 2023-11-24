Rested and healed, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr prepared for stretch run

The Saints hold a one-game lead over the Falcons and Tampa Bay in the NFC South standings, and can create some separation Sunday with a win. Using the bye week to self-scout was needed by New Orleans, hopefully to sync up the consistency that was spotty in the first 10 games.

"It's been a roller coaster," said Carr, who has completed 220 of 334 passes for 2,231 yards and 10 touchdowns, with four interceptions. "At the beginning it was up and down, a lot of tough times. Last five games we did a lot of really good things. We started getting better in areas we had to get better.

"The cohesiveness, the unity, the timing, the things that we were doing better – the last five weeks I think we were a top three, top five offense in certain areas. You look at that and say, 'How do we keep doing that?' But you also have to go back to the first five (games) to make sure you don't fall back into some traps, overlooking things."

Even with the unevenness, New Orleans is atop the division with seven games remaining, four within the division.