Reporting dates for New Orleans Saints rookies, veterans announced

Rookies report July 19, veterans July 26

Jun 22, 2017 at 07:00 AM

The NFL on Thursday released training camp sites and reporting dates for all 32 teams in the league. The New Orleans Saints will be holding their camp at the team's Metairie training facility. It will be the first time the team has has held all of its training camp in Metairie since 2013.

Saints rookies will report July 19; Saints veterans will report July 26.

The Saints will release a full 2017 Training Camp presented by Verizon schedule at a later date. 

