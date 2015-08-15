Live Blog Live updates from Saturday's New Orleans Saints practice
Replay of updates from Saturday's New Orleans Saints practice
First practice since Thursday's preseason game
Live Blog Live updates from Saturday's New Orleans Saints practice
Live Blog Live updates from Saturday's New Orleans Saints practice
'We understand the sense of urgency and I can certainly appreciate the fans' urgency. And I can assure you that the people inside the building feel the same sense of urgency'
Safety Tyrann Mathieu had two interceptions to lead defense
Saints were 0 for 5 in red zone, allowed 228 rushing yards
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore placed on Injured Reserve
'We're in first place - after everything we've been through and haven't been playing perfect on both sides yet'
'It just gives me more opportunities to make a play on the ball'
'Been around 14 years, and two Super Bowls. I just know how to do it'
'We're not relying on help from anybody. We're relying on the guys in this room. And we don't need help from anybody'
Veteran defensive end played for Giants, Buccaneers, and Ravens in his career
Heisman Trophy winner and 2013 National Champion will be honored following first quarter of Florida State game against North Alabama
Hill becomes second person to tally stats since Frank Gifford 59 years ago