Rafael Bush featured guest on Black and Blue Report: June 12, 2015

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Marcus Robertson left holding pattern to become New Orleans Saints secondary coach
'I believe that guys can appreciate the fact that I've actually played the game, played at a high level'
Todd Grantham back to being hands on as New Orleans Saints defensive line coach
'This is where I want to be, this is what I want to do'
Saints re-sign Keith Kirkwood to one-year extension
Kirkwood, 6-3, 210, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2018.
Clancy Barone knew where he wanted to be when New Orleans Saints needed a tight ends coach
'I told my agent, I want to focus on the Saints more than these other ones'
New Orleans Saints trade with Denver Broncos becomes official
Broncos acquire former Saints coach Sean Payton for draft picks
Pro Bowl recognition came on time for New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis
'It's my first year to be here, and I think there's no better year to be here understanding the dynamic'
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games
Jordan's eight Pro Bowl nods are the most for a defensive player in club history
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team
Rookie WR finished the 2022 NFL season with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (14.5 avg.) with four touchdowns
Saints receiver Chris Olave listed among nominees for 2022 NFL Rookie of the Year
Winner selected by fan vote on NFL.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named Associated Press All-Pro
It marks the fourth consecutive season and fourth time overall Davis has been selected All-Pro.