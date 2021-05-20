Q&A with New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha

DeShazier: Mr. Benson's passing, how vast was that? Because he was the face that everyone associated with the franchise. They'd gotten accustomed to seeing Mrs. Benson, but he was the face.

Lauscha: It was certainly challenging, losing the patriarch. I think offsetting that was just how amazing a woman Mrs. Benson is, and how much she brought to the table. People forget, she had been in the organization for a very long time at Mr. Benson's side and really had learned a lot along the way. She was great in that transition. If that had not been the case, it probably would have been a lot more difficult but really, you had someone who had been at his side for I guess over a decade or so, who had really learned from him a lot. What she set out to accomplish was many of the goals that he had and really very reflective of what me and our entire leadership staff thought was important and what we wanted to accomplish. So the transition was very good.

DeShazier: When the organization has gone through a crisis, what's the central theme to keep it going in the right direction?

Lauscha: I think if you have good people, you're going to have a leg up. Having said that, I think communication is so important. We've learned in Covid, communication and teamwork I think we've taken to the next level. The other thing, I'll go back to people for a second, and I mean this sincerely: By no means do I want to see tragic challenges in my career going forward. But when you have good people – and good people not only on the business side, but particularly on the football side of the organization – sometimes it's an advantage. You can get through these challenges better than other teams can get through these challenges, you can get through these challenges better than other companies can get through these challenges. When you have a strong team, you're willing to take on the big challenges and you look at them as opportunities on how we can be better and separate ourselves from our competition. Having great people gives us a really big advantage.

DeShazier: Football operations is the visible side, business ops is kind of behind the scenes. What measure of pride do you take when you see the success on the field?

Lauscha: I would say everything we do on the business side is to support the football side and making sure that they win. Winning is absolutely the most important thing that we can do in this organization. We have seen that consistently over the years. You win, and good things happen. I think the more we can assist on the business side to put our football team in a position to win, the better that we're going to be. If you look at all of our gameday entertainment and what we do in the stadium, all of those things are really focused on trying to make sure we win. And luckily, I have a great relationship with (Executive Vice President/General Manager) Mickey (Loomis) and the football side. We joke and you hear football side and business side – I'd like to think that there are no sides, that we truly are together in this. And I think that's the way we really feel in this organization. Mickey has been outstanding to work with, (Coach) Sean (Payton), everyone on the football staff, they're great to work with. And so, really the focus is winning.

DeShazier: In nine years as team president, what are the biggest changes you've seen in the league?

Lauscha: The great thing about the NFL – and really, the NBA for that matter – is that we have great content. The question is going to be, How are we going to distribute that content and how are people going to consume that content? In this ever-changing world, talking about changes are good, I would suggest that at the end of the day, as long as we continue to put good content out there, we're going to be in a good position. But having said that, the way the world is changing with regards to technology, the way some of the trends we're seeing with some younger demographics, it's going to be a real challenge to keep those people engaged, whether it's TV or digitally or even in the stadium itself. So we have to make sure that we're providing the best product that we possibly can to keep those folks engaged. And I think that's where our challenge is.

DeShazier: Has the pandemic led to any learnings that will make the teams better?