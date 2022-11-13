Steelers vs. Saints Live Updates - November 13, 2022 - NFL Week 10
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 10 game during the 2022 NFL season.
Nov 13, 2022 at 11:20 AM
Loss drops Saints to 3-7
Saints will play Steelers at noon on Fox
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers on November 13, 2022
The New Orleans Saints will be looking to win four consecutive games against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time on Sunday.
Allen: 'They beat us in a lot of different areas'
Andy Dalton surpassed Matt Hasselbeck to move into 27th all-time in passing yards
Linebacker Kaden Elliss fills in, has a sack and quarterback hit
Offense manages 243 yards and a touchdown, defense struggles on third down
Lamar Jackson takes over game as Saints fall to 3-6
