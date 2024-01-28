2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: linebacker Pete Werner

PETE WERNER 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner had a season filled with career highs starting with playing in a career-high 16 games, all starts, only missing the Week 13 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The third-year linebacker out of Ohio State set a career high with 93 tackles (53 solo) the second highest mark on the team behind only linebacker Demario Davis. The 24-year-old also recorded several career firsts in impactful categories grabbing his first interception since high school in Week 5 and recovering two fumbles, the first two of his career, as well as getting to the quarterback for the first time of his career registering half a sack in Week 1. Werner added one pass defensed to his statistical profile as well.
BEST GAME OF PETE WERNER'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
Werner was all over the field against the Green Bay Packers racking up 11 tackles (five solo), tying the second highest single-game tackle total in his career.
BEST QUOTE OF PETE WERNER'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
"I had a lot of (pass break ups) in college, but never had a true interception. My last interception is actually freshman year of high school when I was playing free safety, so it's been a while so it's a good feeling."
- Werner on when he last grabbed an interception playing football after recording the first of his professional career in Week 5
