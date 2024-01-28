Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: linebacker Pete Werner

Third-year linebacker set career highs across the board

Jan 28, 2024 at 09:01 AM
Andrew Lang
Gallery-Saints-2023-Season-Recaps-Pete-Werner-02
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons - Week 18

PETE WERNER 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner had a season filled with career highs starting with playing in a career-high 16 games, all starts, only missing the Week 13 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The third-year linebacker out of Ohio State set a career high with 93 tackles (53 solo) the second highest mark on the team behind only linebacker Demario Davis. The 24-year-old also recorded several career firsts in impactful categories grabbing his first interception since high school in Week 5 and recovering two fumbles, the first two of his career, as well as getting to the quarterback for the first time of his career registering half a sack in Week 1. Werner added one pass defensed to his statistical profile as well.

BEST GAME OF PETE WERNER'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

Werner was all over the field against the Green Bay Packers racking up 11 tackles (five solo), tying the second highest single-game tackle total in his career.

BEST QUOTE OF PETE WERNER'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"I had a lot of (pass break ups) in college, but never had a true interception. My last interception is actually freshman year of high school when I was playing free safety, so it's been a while so it's a good feeling."

- Werner on when he last grabbed an interception playing football after recording the first of his professional career in Week 5

Related Links

Photos: Pete Werner | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons - Week 12
1 / 25

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons - Week 12

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 17
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 17

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-2023-Season-Recaps-Pete-Werner-25
3 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-2023-Season-Recaps-Pete-Werner-23
4 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-2023-Season-Recaps-Pete-Werner-22
5 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-2023-Season-Recaps-Pete-Werner-24
6 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Saints at Packers - Week 3
7 / 25

Saints at Packers - Week 3

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-2023-Season-Recaps-Pete-Werner-17
8 / 25
Saints at Packers - Week 3
9 / 25

Saints at Packers - Week 3

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Saints at Panthers - Week 2
10 / 25

Saints at Panthers - Week 2

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Saints at Packers - Week 3
11 / 25

Saints at Packers - Week 3

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons - Week 18
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons - Week 18

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 4
13 / 25

Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 4

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons - Week 18
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons - Week 18

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 17
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 17

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 17
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 17

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans - Week 6
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans - Week 6

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans - Week 6
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans - Week 6

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 17
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 17

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans - Week 6
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans - Week 6

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts - Week 8
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts - Week 8

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears - Week 9
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears - Week 9

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Week 7
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Week 7

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver Michael Thomas

Wide receiver posts best campaign since 2019
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: safety Tyrann Mathieu

Saints Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee puts together another strong season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: tight end Juwan Johnson

Tight end finds his stride in second half of the season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Cornerback continues streak of at least one interception each season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: quarterback Taysom Hill

Hill had his most impactful season in the receiving game of his career
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Carl Granderson

Fifth year defensive end broke out and set career highs
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: offensive tackles

Six players started at tackle during the season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Paulson Adebo

Cornerback shines in his third season, finishes top three league-wide in passes defended
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver Chris Olave

Sophomore receiver shows increase in every statistical category
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Cam Jordan 

Veteran was slowed by ankle injury and finished with two sacks, six quarterback hits
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: running back Alvin Kamara

Veteran set multiple franchise records in his seventh NFL season
Advertising