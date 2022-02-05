Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Defensive back Paulson Adebo has standout rookie season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

The third-round pick stood out in his first season

Feb 05, 2022 at 08:48 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-PlayerRecap-PaulsonAdebo-0008
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo 2021 season analysis:

Defensive back Paulson Adebo was able to make an impact immediately in an already-stout defensive core. Adebo played all 17 games for New Orleans, and he racked up 66 total tackles (55 solo), three interceptions, and eight passes defended.

New Orleans Saints DB Paulson Adebo's best game of the 2021 season:

Adebo's best game of the 2021 season was a Week 18 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Adebo had five tackles, three of which were solo, as well as an unbelievable one-handed interception that he returned for 17 yards. He also had two pass defenses.

Related Links

New Orleans Saints DB Paulson Adebo's best quote from the 2021 season:

"Yeah, I think I'm getting more comfortable every week. I'm gaining a lot of experience playing in a lot of games, so definitely still a lot to learn. But like I feel like I've come a long way." Paulson Adebo

2021 Saints Season Photos: Paulson Adebo

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Running back Mark Ingram returned home and set franchise rushing record | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Ingram was traded to the Saints midway through the season
news

Defensive lineman Payton Turner showed promise in small sample | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Turner played in just five games in his rookie season
news

Cesar Ruiz proved was the mainstay interior offensive lineman for New Orleans Saints | Saints position recaps 2021

Projected interior starters played 22 snaps together
news

Defensive back P.J. Williams posts career-high in interceptions and sacks | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Williams also tied career high in touchdowns
news

Linebacker Pete Werner plays 15 games in rookie year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Werner missed just two games
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander has best season since 2017 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Alexander was voted to receive the Ed Block Courage Award for his play in 2021
news

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith achieves 50 targets for second consecutive year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Smith only played in 11 games in 2021
news

Safety Marcus Williams has yet another standout season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Williams was also named second team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus
news

Wide receiver Deonte Harris has career season in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Harris' production increased drastically for the Saints
news

David Onyemata posts another successful campaign | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Onyemata made his presence felt on the field
news

Three tight ends started games for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Juwan Johnson, Adam Trautman, and Nick Vannett all started games
Advertising