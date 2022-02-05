Defensive back Paulson Adebo has standout rookie season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo 2021 season analysis:
Defensive back Paulson Adebo was able to make an impact immediately in an already-stout defensive core. Adebo played all 17 games for New Orleans, and he racked up 66 total tackles (55 solo), three interceptions, and eight passes defended.
New Orleans Saints DB Paulson Adebo's best game of the 2021 season:
Adebo's best game of the 2021 season was a Week 18 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Adebo had five tackles, three of which were solo, as well as an unbelievable one-handed interception that he returned for 17 yards. He also had two pass defenses.
New Orleans Saints DB Paulson Adebo's best quote from the 2021 season:
"Yeah, I think I'm getting more comfortable every week. I'm gaining a lot of experience playing in a lot of games, so definitely still a lot to learn. But like I feel like I've come a long way." Paulson Adebo
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action during the 2021 NFL season.