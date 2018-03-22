Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Pallbearers for the funeral mass of Tom Benson announced

Funeral mass will be streamed live on NewOrleansSaints.com, team app and Facebook page.

Mar 22, 2018 at 07:37 AM

Gayle Benson receives guests at visitation for Tom Benson

Mrs. Gayle Benson received guests inside the Notre Dame Seminary during the visitation for Tom Benson.

Details for the funeral Mass of Tom Benson on Friday, March 23 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Louis Cathedral have been announced. The funeral Mass as well as the post-service second line will be streamed live on NewOrleansSaints.com, Pelicans.com, the official team apps, and the official team Facebook pages.

Pallbearers
Dennis Lauscha
Mickey Loomis
Greg Bensel
Ben Hales
Ed Lang
Mike Stanfield
Rick Hood
Wayne LaJaunie

Honorary Pallbearers
Anthony Davis
Drew Brees
Alvin Gentry
Sean Payton
Larry Benson Jr.
Dell Demps
Dr. Steve Ramee
Bobby Brown
Jay Romig

Gift Bearers
Melanie Loomis
Jennifer Lauscha
Jane Bensel
Rita Lang
Kendall Hales
Vicky Neumeyer
Cathy Hood
Stacey Stanfield
Therese Ponce
Anita Demps
Brittany Brees
Skylene Montgomery
Danita Magee
Senekah LaJaunie

Music
Performed by the St. Louis Cathedral Choir

Funeral Mass
Celebrated by Archbishop Gregory Aymond, with clergy from the Archdiocese of New Orleans as co-celebrants.

Altar Servers
Seminarians of Notre Dame Seminary

First Reading
Sister Mary Angela, OP

Second Reading
Sister Mary Rose Bingham, OP

