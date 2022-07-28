Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Thursday, July 28

2. Solid day for Turner:

In what was an admittedly pretty uneventful day of practice in day No. 2 of Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses, one player who seemed to be in the mix more often than not during team drills was second year defensive end Payton Turner. After an injury-interrupted rookie season with limited yet productive playing time, Turner's availability this season will be a huge key as to the overall defensive line play for the Saints. For the second straight day, Turner recorded at least one bull-rush sack, (another possible debatable sack of Jameis Winston) and a tackle for loss (TFL ) on running back Devine Ozigbo. Turner got a ton of reps on Thursday due to the absence of defensive end Cam Jordan (veteran day off) and made the most of it. Coach Dennis Allen mentioned after practice that he still "hasn't seen enough" of Turner to be satisfied with his play, he likes his talent and potential, but days like Thursday should make those feelings change as camp progresses.