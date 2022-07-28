Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Thursday, July 28

Defensive end Marcus Davenport was working on the side

Jul 28, 2022 at 01:13 PM
7-28-19 Training Camp in Metairie, LA Headshots 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
Todd Graffagnini

Photos: 2022 Saints Training Camp practice 7/28/22

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
1 / 56

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
2 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
3 / 56

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
4 / 56

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
5 / 56

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
6 / 56

The New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
7 / 56

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
8 / 56

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
9 / 56

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway and quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
10 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway and quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, wide receiver Chris Olave, and defensive back Marshon Lattimore took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
11 / 56

The New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, wide receiver Chris Olave, and defensive back Marshon Lattimore took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett and linebacker Kaden Elliss took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
12 / 56

The New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett and linebacker Kaden Elliss took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
13 / 56

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
14 / 56

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
15 / 56

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
16 / 56

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
17 / 56

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
18 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave and tight ends Nick Vannett and Adam Trautman took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
19 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave and tight ends Nick Vannett and Adam Trautman took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
20 / 56

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
21 / 56

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
22 / 56

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
23 / 56

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
24 / 56

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
25 / 56

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
26 / 56

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
27 / 56

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
28 / 56

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
29 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
30 / 56

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
31 / 56

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
32 / 56

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
33 / 56

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
34 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
35 / 56

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive linemen James Hurst and Lewis Kidd took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
36 / 56

New Orleans Saints offensive linemen James Hurst and Lewis Kidd took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
37 / 56

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
38 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
39 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
40 / 56

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
41 / 56

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
42 / 56

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
43 / 56

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
44 / 56

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
45 / 56

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Tre'Quan Smith and Dai'Jean Dixon took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
46 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Tre'Quan Smith and Dai'Jean Dixon took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
47 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
48 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
49 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
50 / 56

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
51 / 56

New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
52 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
53 / 56

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
54 / 56

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
55 / 56

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.
56 / 56

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 28.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1. Davenport sighting:

We mentioned in Wednesday's Observations that Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was taken off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list by virtue of his participation during practice. The other player on the PUP list is defensive end Marcus Davenport, who right now isn't ready to come back to practice until his conditioning gets better, according to General Manager Mickey Loomis. Well, after not being present at practice Wednesday, Davenport appeared Thursday along with linebacker Pete Werner (who was put on the Non Football Injury list on Wednesday) for conditioning drills. Both did a variety of drills for approximately 60 minutes before heading back into the locker room prior to practice ending. Even though he is not practicing as of yet, the fact he's out on the field doing conditioning work tells you he is closer to being out there than not.

Related Links

2. Solid day for Turner:

In what was an admittedly pretty uneventful day of practice in day No. 2 of Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses, one player who seemed to be in the mix more often than not during team drills was second year defensive end Payton Turner. After an injury-interrupted rookie season with limited yet productive playing time, Turner's availability this season will be a huge key as to the overall defensive line play for the Saints. For the second straight day, Turner recorded at least one bull-rush sack, (another possible debatable sack of Jameis Winston) and a tackle for loss (TFL ) on running back Devine Ozigbo. Turner got a ton of reps on Thursday due to the absence of defensive end Cam Jordan (veteran day off) and made the most of it. Coach Dennis Allen mentioned after practice that he still "hasn't seen enough" of Turner to be satisfied with his play, he likes his talent and potential, but days like Thursday should make those feelings change as camp progresses.

3. Jameis on cue:

For my first ever post practice Observation (as I mentioned before, it was pretty slim pickings action-wise Thursday), during media availability, tight end Adam Trautman was asked about quarterback Jameis Winston. Trautman was very quick to point out Winston's leadership qualities, his attention to detail, and that he had never seen a harder worker. No sooner did he mention that, Trautman told the media, "and there he is"…everyone turned around to see Jameis by himself (soon joined by quarterback Ian Book) across the field doing sprint work with a resistance band and anchor in the end zone behind him. He did about 10-15 of those short bursts (without a knee brace) and moved to long sprints. Just thought I would share seeing that with the readers to prove that everything positive that's been said about Winston's work ethic isn't just lip service. Thursday, you saw it in action.

Related Content

news

Jameis Winston embracing his progress as New Orleans Saints training camp opens

'I would say I got more explosive (since minicamp)'

news

Receiver Michael Thomas' return highlights New Orleans Saints first training camp practice

'It was a blessing to be back out there with the guys, being able to put my hand in the pile'

news

Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp 2022 | Wednesday, July 27

Star receiver Michael Thomas returned to practice

news

New Orleans Saints enter first training camp under Coach Dennis Allen with belief they can win now

'This isn't a rebuild'

news

Soldout July 30 'Back Together Saturday' practice to feature numerous interactive elements at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Tickets available for five remaining open practices for 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets

news

Dennis Allen poised to enter first training camp as New Orleans Saints head coach

'I want this team to be a tough, physical football team'

news

Five players to watch entering 2022 New Orleans Saints Training Camp

Receiver Michael Thomas looking to return to form

news

Five storylines to watch entering 2022 New Orleans Saints Training Camp

Dennis Allen enters first season as Saints' coach

news

Saints announce schedule for 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses

Nine practices are scheduled to be open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

news

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey showed up big for New Orleans Saints against Jacksonville

'I feel like my confidence has always been high'

news

Replay of live updates: New Orleans Saints Training Camp | August 24, 2021

See the tweets from the Saints, John DeShazier, and Todd Graffagnini

Advertising