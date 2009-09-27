Notes from Saints win over the Bills

- Saints QB Drew Brees completed 16 of 29 passes for 172 yards with o touchdown passes and 0 interceptions. With his 20-yard pass to WR Devery Henderson on the game's first drive, Brees surpassed QB Bobby Hebert (14,630) to move into third place on the club's all-time list for passing yardage. Brees now has 14,751 Passing yards as a Saint.
- Led by the three-headed rushing monster of RBs Reggie Bush, Lynell Hamilton and Pierre Thomas, the Saints ran for 222 yards on the day on carries with three touchdowns
- Hamilton in his first NFL appearance, received his first start, carrying 5 times for 24 yards with a one-yard touchdown run.
- Bush finished second on the Saints in rushing with 13 carries for 64 yards. With 3 receptions for 17 yards, Bush had a total of 81 yards from scrimmage.
- RB Pierre Thomas, in his most extended action of the season led the Saints in rushing with 14 carries for 126 yards, including a fourth quarter 34-yard touchdown burst to give the Saints a ten point lead. Thomas had three runs of ten yards or more on the day.
- WR Marques Colston led the Saints in receiving yardage with four grabs for 67 yards, including a first quarter 32-yard catch that put the Saints into Buffalo territory on the first drive of the game which ended with New Orleans' only score.
- TE Jeremy Shockey led the Saints in receptions with six catches for 48 yards.
- The Saints once again won the turnover battle 2-1, improving to 4 on the season.
- In an impressive defensive effort, the Buffalo offense failed to enter the red zone once on the afternoon and only converted 2 of 14 third down conversions .
- S Roman Harper led the Saints with ten tackles (six solo).
- DE Will Smith intercepted a tipped pass in the fourth quarter at the New Orleans 27-yard line, stopping a potential Buffalo score. It was the first interception of Smith's six-year career. Smith also had a key fourth quarter sack on third down, forcing the Bills to punt again.
- For the second consecutive week, rookie CB Malcolm Jenkins made a big play on special teams. In the second quarter on a Saints punt, Jenkins forced the ball out of Buffalo WR/RS Roscoe Parrish's hands and recovered it, setting up a field goal by K John Carney that gave New Orleans a 10-7 lead that they would go into halftime with.
- The Saints have started 3-0 for the sixth-time in club history, the second time in coach Sean Payton's four-year tenure, tying him with Jim Mora for the most by a Saints head coach.
- The Saints now have a 5-4 record against the Bills and 3-1 mark at games played in Buffalo.
- Saints Head Coach Sean Payton awarded the game ball to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, a former head coach of the Bills.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 9 vs. Falcons
Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 9 game against Atlanta
Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Falcons 2021 NFL Week 9
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 7, 2021
Saints vs Falcons Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 9
Atlanta leads the overall series 52-51, but New Orleans has a 21-9 advantage over the Falcons since Head Coach Sean Payton was hired in 2006.
Notes from New Orleans Saints win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Saints record sixth consecutive regular season win over Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints encounter, overcome another setback to post impressive victory over Tampa Bay
Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston in second quarter of 36-27 win
Trevor Siemian, defense lead New Orleans Saints to 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Siemian steps in to lead Saints to big home win; P.J. Williams seals it with pick-six
Live Updates from Saints vs. Buccaneers Week 8 | 2021 NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 8 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | NFL Week 8
Ian Book, Jalyn Jolmes, and Malcolm Roach are healthy inactives
Safety Malcolm Jenkins constantly engaged on and off the field | 2021 Saints Week 8 program cover story
Jenkins never takes a minute off
Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers
Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 8 game against Tampa Bay
Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Buccaneers 2021 NFL Week 8
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 31, 2021