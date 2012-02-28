Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL Kickoff Game to be Played on Wednesday, Sept. 5

The Saints have participated in the NFL Kickoff game the past two seasons and three times over the past five years

Feb 28, 2012 at 07:08 AM
The 2012 season-opening NFL Kickoff game will be played on Wednesday, September 5 (NBC, 8:30 PM ET), Commissioner ROGER GOODELL announced today.

The game will be played on Wednesday to avoid a conflict with President Barack Obama's Thursday night speech at the Democratic National Convention.

The Super Bowl XLVI-champion New York Giants will host the season-opener at MetLife Stadium. The Giants opponent has not been announced yet. NBC will televise the game at 8:30 PM ET and NFL Kickoff 2012 beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

