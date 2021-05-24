New Orleans Saints will not have formal practice setup this offseason

This year's offseason will look a lot like last year's for the New Orleans Saints, in terms of on-field OTAs and minicamps.

"We're kind of right in the middle of (the offseason training program)," Coach Sean Payton said Monday, ahead of his participation in the Saints Hall of Fame golf outing at Chateau Country Club.

"I think it's moved in a direction where we're spending a lot more time with them in the weight room, running, conditioning, and I'm a fan of that. We're going to kind of continue that pattern really all the way before the break this summer.

"We're not going to have a formal practice setup. I really want them focusing more on the weights, and not just the rookies, all of those guys – really working on getting their body weights where they're supposed to be, getting the conditioning level where it's supposed to be, all those things that can help them when training camp starts."