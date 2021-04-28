New Orleans Saints will have quantity to find the quality they seek in this year's NFL Draft

That said, Coach Sean Payton shared last week that cornerback would be a position that the team would need to address this offseason. But that doesn't necessarily mean it will have to be addressed in the first round.

"I think there's going to be good players (at cornerback), I think there's going to be guys that can come in and help our team at that position, as well as others," Loomis said. "And yet, I would say no different than most years, is that when you're down at the back half of the draft, you want to be able to take the best player available. And sometimes that's a glaring card that sits on your board above all others. In fact, most of the time, it's not at the position that you might prefer."

Linebacker also is an area that the Saints might choose to bolster in the draft. Demario Davis is the lone returning starter at the position, with Alex Anzalone (free agency) and Kwon Alexander (released) gone.

The Saints have been inclined to stay with prototype players at the position, but are flexible in their approach.

"I think we're always looking for prototype," Loomis said. "That's kind of been one of our underlying premises the entire time that I've been here. We're looking for prototype.

"We're not looking for exceptions in general, and yet we know exceptions exist. That's still our philosophy, but we also recognize that good football players can come in all shapes and sizes at times. We're pretty calculated when we go outside of that."

Calculated when they go outside the prototype, but aggressive when they see a player that they like.

In past drafts, New Orleans often has been willing to move up if it likes a player enough and is sure that he won't be on the board by the time the Saints are on the clock.

"If aggressive means move up as opposed to move down, I guess that's what our track record is," Loomis said. "One thing that I think we've done in the past is we've found somebody that we love and we've oftentimes made moves to go get that player, or players. So if that's the definition of aggressive, I like it.