New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to announce selections on second night of NFL draft

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis will be in Cleveland next week to announce the team's second day draft picks, the NFL announced Friday, April 23. The Saints are scheduled to make one second-round selection (60th) and two third-round picks (98th and 105th) on Friday, April 30.
The 2021 NFL draft runs from Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1 in Cleveland and will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.
The Saints have eight picks in the draft: Round 1 (28th overall), Round 2 (60th), Round 3 (98th and 105th), Round 4 (133rd), Round 6 (218th) and Round 7 (229th and 255th).