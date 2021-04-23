Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to announce selections on second night of NFL draft

The Saints have three picks to make Friday, April 30

Apr 23, 2021 at 10:38 AM
New Orleans Saints

2020 Saints Season Photos: Demario Davis

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis will be in Cleveland next week to announce the team's second day draft picks, the NFL announced Friday, April 23. The Saints are scheduled to make one second-round selection (60th) and two third-round picks (98th and 105th) on Friday, April 30.

The 2021 NFL draft runs from Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1 in Cleveland and will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

The Saints have eight picks in the draft: Round 1 (28th overall), Round 2 (60th), Round 3 (98th and 105th), Round 4 (133rd), Round 6 (218th) and Round 7 (229th and 255th).

Click here for full coverage of the 2021 Saints Draft

