New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas named Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was selected as The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors awards event Saturday, Feb. 1.

Thomas, a first-team AP All-Pro selection for the second consecutive season, is the second Saint to win the award with quarterback Drew Brees previously capturing the honor in 2008 and 2011. A second round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft (47th overall) out of Ohio State, Thomas followed up a standout first three seasons with a fourth campaign where he set the NFL receiving record with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards with nine touchdowns. Thomas' receiving yardage total is the seventh-highest in NFL records. He also had a club record 10 contests of 100 yards or more. In addition to the All-Pro honor, Thomas was selected a Pro Bowl starter for the second straight season, was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November and was named the Committee of 101 NFC Offensive Player of the Year.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in helping me achieve this incredible honor tonight," Thomas said. "Obviously there are a lot of great players in the NFL and great candidates for this award who also had outstanding seasons. Without the help, hard work and support of my teammates and my coaches none of this is possible. Whenever you receive an award like this, it is not won by one person. To have such great teammates that put me in position to make plays and help our team win football games makes me feel so blessed."