New Orleans Saints waive kicker Brett Maher

Maher provided stability following injury to veteran Wil Lutz

Feb 22, 2022 at 04:47 PM
The New Orleans Saints waived kicker Brett Maher on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The Saints went through a whirlwind of kickers at the beginning of the 2021 season following the season-ending injury to veteran Wil Lutz﻿. Ultimately, the team was able to find stability in Maher in Week 8. He played eight games for the Saints, going 16 of 18 on field goals (88.9 percent) and going 10 of 12 on extra-point attempts. His longest make was from 42 yards.

Last season was Maher's third on an active roster as the Nebraska product played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and 2019.

