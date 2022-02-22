New Orleans Saints waive kicker Brett Maher

The Saints went through a whirlwind of kickers at the beginning of the 2021 season following the season-ending injury to veteran Wil Lutz﻿. Ultimately, the team was able to find stability in Maher in Week 8. He played eight games for the Saints, going 16 of 18 on field goals (88.9 percent) and going 10 of 12 on extra-point attempts. His longest make was from 42 yards.