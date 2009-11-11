New Orleans Saints vs St. Louis Rams Capsule

<span style=""><span style="text-decoration: underline;">NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-0) AT ST. LOUIS RAMS (1-7)</span>
SERIES NOTES
- SERIES LEADER: The St. Louis Rams lead the all-time series between the two franchises, 38-29. The all-time series dates back to September 17, 1967 when the Saints hosted the Rams in the first regular season in Saints history, a contest the Saints ended up dropping, 27-13.
- STREAKS: The Rams have won three-of-the-past four contests against the Saints, with the Saints' lone victory in the past four contests occurring on September 26, 2004. In that contest the Saints defeated the Rams at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis in overtime, 28-25.
- COACHES VS. OPP.: Saints Head Coach Sean Payton (0-1) seeks his first regular season win as a head coach over the Rams, while St. Louis rookie head coach Steve Spagnuolo has never coached against the Saints as a head coach.
- LAST WEEK: The New Orleans Saints rallied from a 14-point first half deficit to upend the Carolina Panthers at the Superdome, 30-20. The Saints limited the Panthers to just three points in the second half and scored 24 points in the same time frame to earn their eighth victory of the season and, in the process, set a club-record for most consecutive victories to begin a season (8-0).
- LAST GAME: November 11, 2007: Rams 37 at Saints 29. St. Louis rattled off 34 unanswered points to post their first victory of season over the then 4-4 Saints. Rams racked up 409 yards of offense and maintained possession of the football for 39:42.
- LAST GAME AT SITE: October 23, 2005: Rams 28, Saints 17. St. Louis defensive back Mike Furrey had a 67-yard interception returned for a touchdown with 1:55 remaining in the game, which completed a fourth-quarter rally. The Rams running back Steven Jackson scored twice via rushing touchdowns.
- BROADCAST INFO.: FOX (12:00 PM CT): Chris Rose, Trent Green, Rob Desir (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 122 (NO), 130 (StL.). XM: 108 (NO). The game can heard regionally on the Saints Radio Network (WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM locally) with Jim Henderson handling play-by-play, Hokie Gajan serving as color analyst and Kristian Garic reporting from the Saints sidelines. A Spanish language broadcast can be heard on WFNO 830 AM with Emilio Peralta handling play-by-play and Marco Garcia serving as color analyst.STATISTICAL LEADERS
PASSING:
- New Orleans Saints: QB Drew Brees: 181-265-2,336 (1C)-17 (T1L)-7-106.1 (1L)
- St. Louis Rams: QB Marc Bulger: 95-170-956-3-4-68.2RUSHING:
- New Orleans Saints: RB Pierre Thomas: 83-455-5.5-5
- St. Louis Rams: RB Steven Jackson: 165-784 (T1C)-4.8-1RECEIVING:
- New Orleans Saints: WR Marques Colston: 37-596-16.1-6
- St. Louis Rams: WR Keenan Burton: 25-253-10.1-0OFFENSE:
- New Orleans Saints: 426.9 yards per game average (1st in the NFL)
- St. Louis Rams: 287.6 yards per game averageTAKE/GIVE:
- New Orleans Saints: 8 (tied for 3rd in the NFL)
- St. Louis Rams: -7DEFENSE:
- New Orleans Saints: 331.6 yards allowed per game average
- St. Louis Rams: 373.4 yards allowed per game average
SACKS:
- New Orleans Saints: DE Will Smith: 6.5
- St. Louis Rams: DE Leonard Little: 5INTERCEPTIONS:
- New Orleans Saints: FS Darren Sharper: 7 (tied for first 1st in the NFL)
- St. Louis Rams: FS James Butler and LB James Laurinaitis (rookie): 2 eachPUNTING:
- New Orleans Saints: P Thomas Morstead (R): 43.6
- St. Louis Rams: P Donnie Jones: 46.0KICKING:
- New Orleans Saints: K John Carney: 69 (3C) (36/38 PAT; 11/14 FG)
- St. Louis Rams: K Josh Brown: 29 (8/8 PAT; 7/10 FG)
NOTES AND THINGS TO LOOK FOR
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS:
- Are 8-0 for the first time in team history. The Saints are averaging 37.9 points per game, which is currently the most in NFL.
- QB DREW BREES has averaged 326.5 yards per game (5,550) in the past 17 games indoors and has 14 300-yard games (82.4 pct.).
- Brees has 42 TDs, 12 interceptions & 110.3 rating in those 17 games.
- Since joining NO in 2006, Brees leads the NFL with 16,246 passing yards.
- In the past seven games against NFC opponents, Brees has 2,413 yards (344.7 per game), 22 TDs, five interceptions & 121.9 rating in past seven vs. NFC foes.
- RB-PR REGGIE BUSH had a touchdown run in last meeting against the Rams. Bush has 28 career touchdowns (16 rush, 8 receiving, 4 punt returns) and is the only Saint to score via rush, rec. & PR.
- RB PIERRE THOMAS has nine touchdowns (7 rush, 2 receiving) in past the last seven games played indoors.
- WR MARQUES COLSTON has 10 TDs in past 11 games. Colston had eight receptions for 129 yards in only meeting against the Rams.
- WR ROBERT MEACHEM had five catches for 98 yards last week, including a 54-yard TD.
- TE JEREMY SHOCKEY has scored a touchdown in two-of-his last three games against the Rams.
- In the Saints' win over the Panthers this past Sunday, DT ANTHONY HARGROVE had a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, including a one-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Hargrove was drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft after playing two seasons at Georgia Tech.
- FS DARREN SHARPER leads the NFL with 317 INT yards and three interceptions returned for touchdowns.
- DE WILL SMITH had a sack in the last meeting against the Rams and also had two sacks last week, which gives him a team-high six-and-a-half sacks this season.
ST. LOUIS RAMS:
- QB MARC BULGER has completed 59-of-82 (72 completion pct.) for 660 yards with three touchdowns vs. 0 interceptions for a 107.8 passer rating in two career starts vs. the Saints.
- RB STEVEN JACKSON has 216 scrimmage yards (108 per game) & three touchdowns in past two games vs. the Saints.
- Jackson has 283 rush yards (141.5 per game) in his past two games.
- Jackson has averaged 125 scrimmage yards per game since 2006, tops in NFL (5,998 yards, 48 games).
- WR DONNIE AVERY has a touchdown in two-off-his past four games.
- In his past five contests, all 12 of Avery's catches have resulted in a touchdown or a first down.
- TE DANIEL FELLS caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from K JOSH BROWN in the last game. Fells leads team with 3 receiving touchdowns.
- WR KEENAN BURTON has a reception in 16 consecutive games and has recorded five or more receptions in three-of-the-last four games.
- S OSHIOMOGHO ATOGWE has seven forced fumbles and four interceptions in past his past 12 games played in the month of November.
- Atogwe has 14 interceptions since 2007, the fourth-most in the NFL over that time span.
- DE LEONARD LITTLE aims for his fourth meeting in a row vs. NO with sack.
- Rookie LB JAMES LAURINAITIS has recorded an interception in two-of-the-last–four games.