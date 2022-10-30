Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Las Vegas Raiders 0 | 2022 NFL Week 8

Alvin Kamara scores his first two touchdowns of the season

Oct 30, 2022 at 01:25 PM
The New Orleans Saints played their cleanest half of football of the 2022 season in taking a 17-0 lead on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

Star running back Alvin Kamara scored his first two touchdowns of the season - a 3-yard run and a 16-yard reception - and the Saints defense intercepted a pass (Tyrann Mathieu) while the special teams unit stuffed a fake punt attempt by the Raiders (2-4).

Kamara had eight carries for 31 yards and seven catches for 54 yards. Tight end Taysom Hill was his dynamic self, carrying the ball four times for 30 yards, completing a pass to Kamara and catching a pass for 11 yards. Quarterback Andy Dalton was 15 of 20 for 142 yards and the touchdown to Kamara. Kicker Wil Lutz made a 37-yard field goal but missed a 38-yarder at the end of the second quarter.

According to the NFL, Kamara is the first player in NFL history to record 10 games with at least one rushing and one receiving TD in his first six seasons.

Rookie sensation Rashid Shaheed had another big play as he grabbed a 30-yard pass from Dalton in the first quarter. The offense managed its best opening half while playing without star receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and starting tight end Adam Trautman. Veteran running back Mark Ingram left the game with a knee injury and is questionable to return.

The Saints (2-5), who are attempting to end a two-game losing streak, will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Champions Square | Saints vs. Raiders Week 8 2022

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on October 30 at the Caesars Superdome.

