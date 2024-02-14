Klint Kubiak named offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints

In 2023, Kubiak played an important role in the planning and tutelage of the passing game for the Super Bowl LVII finalist 49ers. San Francisco ranked second in the NFL in total offense (398.4 ypg.), including fourth in net passing yards per game (257.9). San Francisco finished first in the league in red zone touchdown percentage (67.2), fourth in the league in third down conversion percentage (47.5) and were tied for the sixth-fewest turnovers in the NFL. Pro Bowl QB Brock Purdy, completed 308-of-444 passes (69.4%) for 4,280 yards with 21 touchdowns, only 11 interceptions and a league-best 113.0 passer rating, an NFL-best 123.8 in the fourth quarter. Including Purdy, five offensive 49ers were selected to the Pro Bowl. Four were selected as Associated Press All-Pros (TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey and LT Trent Williams).

In 2022, Kubiak, served as offensive passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos, after coaching three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2019-21), the first two seasons as quarterbacks coach and one year as offensive coordinator. In 2021, the Vikings offense finished 12th in the NFL in total offense (362.8 ypg.) and 11th in net passing yards per game (249.3), while tying for the fewest interceptions (7) and total giveaways (13). WR Justin Jefferson finished with 108 receptions for 1,616 yards with ten touchdowns, finishing ranked in the top ten in all three major receiving categories, earning AP All-Pro honors. QB Kirk Cousins added the third season of his career with 4,000-or-more passing yards and 30-or-more touchdown passes, as he was named to his third Pro Bowl. RB Dalvin Cook carried 249 times for 1,259 yards with six touchdowns and caught 34 passes for 224 yards, as he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Under Kubiak's tutelage in 2020, Cousins passed for 4,265 yards with 35 touchdowns, a 67.6 completion percentage and 105.0 passer rating and the Vikings ranked fourth in the NFL in total offense. Cousins became the first Vikings quarterback to record a 100+ passer rating in consecutive seasons (105.0), his second-highest of his career behind his 107.4 in 2019, which also came with Kubiak's tutoring. Working with Kubiak in 2019, Cousins also posted 3,602 passing yards and threw 26 touchdowns with only six interceptions, tied for fifth-lowest in the NFL, as he was named to the Pro Bowl.

The Houston, Texas native served as offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach with the Denver Broncos from 2016-18. Kubiak started his NFL coaching career with the Vikings as a quality control/assistant wide receivers coach from 2013-14.

In addition to his NFL experience, Kubiak has coached four years at the collegiate level with Texas A&M and Kansas. Kubiak served as an offensive quality control coach (2010-11) and graduate assistant/inside wide receivers coach (2012) for Texas A&M and coached wide receivers for Kansas in 2015.