New Orleans Saints
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know about Saints Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak

Kubiak joins staff after NFC Championship season with 49ers

Feb 14, 2024 at 05:20 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that they have hired 49ers offensive passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as the new offensive coordinator. Here are five things to know about the Saints coaching addition:

klint-kubiak-headshot

Klint Kubiak

Offensive Coordinator

  • College: Colorado State
  • Hometown: Houston, TX
  1. Kubiak joins the Saints after helping lead the 49ers to an NFC Championship victory in his first season with the team as their passing game specialist in 2023. The 49ers passing offense ranked among the league's very best finishing the season sixth in passing yards, second in passing touchdowns as well as leading the league in yards per attempt, first down percentage and quarterback rating. The team was also explosive leading the league in 20+ yard passing plays and 40+ yard passing plays.
  2. He has previously worked as an offensive coordinator working in that capacity with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2021 season. The Vikings finished the season with the 14th ranked scoring offense and 13th ranked in offensive yards. The team also tied for the fewest turnovers on the season.
  3. The 36 year old has 10 seasons of NFL experience working with the 49ers (passing game specialist — 2023), the Denver Broncos (offensive passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach — 2022, offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach — 2016-2018) and the Vikings (offensive coordinator — 2021, quarterbacks coach — 2019-2020, offensive quality control and assistant wide receivers coach — 2013-2014).
  4. He also coached four years at the collegiate level with Texas A&M from 2010-2012 and Kansas in 2015.
  5. Kubiak is the son of longtime NFL coach and two-time Super Bowl champion Gary Kubiak who worked as a coach in several capacities in the NFL for 25 seasons.

Photos: Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak | 2024 New Orleans Saints coaches

